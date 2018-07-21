Rahul Gandhi Dubs PM Modi's Speech 'Weak', Sonia Calls it Old Rhetoric

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha "weak", while former party chief Sonia Gandhi dubbed it as "old rhetoric".Modi, in his speech, had said the Congress party had misused the no-confidence motions to spread instability in the country to ensure that the Gandhi family remains in power.When asked about how was the prime minister's speech while he was coming out out of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said it was "weak".Sonia Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament that the prime minister's speech was "old rhetoric".Mocking the Congress president, Modi, in his speech, said it was a fact that he cannot see eye-to-eye with Rahul Gandhi."You are 'naamdaar' (dynast), I am 'kaamdar' (worker). I cannot dare to see eye-to-eye with you," he told the Congress chief on his remark that he cannot look in the Congress leader's eyes.