GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Dubs PM Modi's Speech 'Weak', Sonia Calls it Old Rhetoric

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech, had said the Congress party had misused the no-confidence motions to spread instability in the country to ensure that the Gandhi family remains in power.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2018, 7:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi Dubs PM Modi's Speech 'Weak', Sonia Calls it Old Rhetoric
Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha "weak", while former party chief Sonia Gandhi dubbed it as "old rhetoric".

Modi, in his speech, had said the Congress party had misused the no-confidence motions to spread instability in the country to ensure that the Gandhi family remains in power.

When asked about how was the prime minister's speech while he was coming out out of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said it was "weak".

Sonia Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament that the prime minister's speech was "old rhetoric".

Mocking the Congress president, Modi, in his speech, said it was a fact that he cannot see eye-to-eye with Rahul Gandhi.

"You are 'naamdaar' (dynast), I am 'kaamdar' (worker). I cannot dare to see eye-to-eye with you," he told the Congress chief on his remark that he cannot look in the Congress leader's eyes.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...