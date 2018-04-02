English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Embarks on Two-day Karnataka Tour from Tuesday
The Congress president will travel to Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Ramanagar district on April 3 and 4 in his fifth round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day extensive election campaign in Karnataka from Tuesday with his itinerary including places covered recently by BJP national president Amit Shah.
Rahul will travel to Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Ramanagar district on April 3 and 4 in his fifth round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka.
Besides holding a public meeting, he would also call on Shivakumara swamiji of Siddaganga Math, who turned 111 on Saturday, as per the programme details released by the party.
On April 3, the Congress president would meet people at Bus Stand Chowk and address a public gathering in Shivamogga.
He will then visit Honnalli, Harihara and Bathi towns in Davangere district.
Gandhi would also hold a public meeting at Davangere town.
The next day, Gandhi would visit Holalakere in Chitradurga district and address a gathering. He would then travel to Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru district.
Gandhi would meet people in Kunigal town and would conclude another round of campaigning by addressing a public campaign at Magadi in Ramanagar district before leaving for Delhi.
Shah had toured these places on March 26 and 27.
Touring Karnataka extensively, Shah has completed four rounds of campaign in the runup to the May 12 assembly polls.
He launched the 'Karunadu Jagruti Yatre' in Shivamogga Town, held a public meeting at Gopi Circle, launched 'Mushti Dhaanya Abhiyan' (campaign for fistful of grain) in a village in Davangere and then addressed a public gathering at Chalkere in Chitradurga district.
Shah had also called on Shivakumara Swamiji and sought his blessings.
In February, Shah had addressed a public gathering at Holalakere.
Against the backdrop of Karnataka government according religious minority tag to Lingayats ahead of the assembly polls, BJP as well the Congress launched an extensive
drive to woo the Lingayats, who are numerically and politically strong in Karnataka.
Gandhi's meeting with Shivakumar Swamiji is aimed at strengthening his party's base among Lingayats.
While Shivamogga and Davangere have substantial Lingayat population, Chalkere and Holalakere in Chitradurga are dominated by tribals, Dalits and other backward castes.
Also Watch
Rahul will travel to Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Ramanagar district on April 3 and 4 in his fifth round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka.
Besides holding a public meeting, he would also call on Shivakumara swamiji of Siddaganga Math, who turned 111 on Saturday, as per the programme details released by the party.
On April 3, the Congress president would meet people at Bus Stand Chowk and address a public gathering in Shivamogga.
He will then visit Honnalli, Harihara and Bathi towns in Davangere district.
Gandhi would also hold a public meeting at Davangere town.
The next day, Gandhi would visit Holalakere in Chitradurga district and address a gathering. He would then travel to Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru district.
Gandhi would meet people in Kunigal town and would conclude another round of campaigning by addressing a public campaign at Magadi in Ramanagar district before leaving for Delhi.
Shah had toured these places on March 26 and 27.
Touring Karnataka extensively, Shah has completed four rounds of campaign in the runup to the May 12 assembly polls.
He launched the 'Karunadu Jagruti Yatre' in Shivamogga Town, held a public meeting at Gopi Circle, launched 'Mushti Dhaanya Abhiyan' (campaign for fistful of grain) in a village in Davangere and then addressed a public gathering at Chalkere in Chitradurga district.
Shah had also called on Shivakumara Swamiji and sought his blessings.
In February, Shah had addressed a public gathering at Holalakere.
Against the backdrop of Karnataka government according religious minority tag to Lingayats ahead of the assembly polls, BJP as well the Congress launched an extensive
drive to woo the Lingayats, who are numerically and politically strong in Karnataka.
Gandhi's meeting with Shivakumar Swamiji is aimed at strengthening his party's base among Lingayats.
While Shivamogga and Davangere have substantial Lingayat population, Chalkere and Holalakere in Chitradurga are dominated by tribals, Dalits and other backward castes.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: India Under the Scanner as Syringe Controversy Probe Begins
- Dismissing Kohli and Dhoni on My Bucket List This IPL: Kuldeep
- Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India at Rs 4.69 Lakh, to Take on KTM RC 390
- Twitter Can't Contain its Excitement as Deepika-Ranveer Wedding Rumours Take Flight