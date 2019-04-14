English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Faced Trauma of Terrorism, Those Questioning Him Should be Ashamed: Sam Pitroda
Chief of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda said that BJP leaders must learn from LK Advani who has advised against excess self-promotion and calling people with different political views as 'anti-national'.
File image of Sam Pitroda. (Photo: REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress leader Sam Pitroda said party chief Rahul Gandhi has experienced the trauma of terrorism and those questioning him in the matter should feel ashamed.
The remarks come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders had often attacked the Congress president on the issue of terrorism and national security in the run up to Lok Sabha elections.
In an interview to PTI, Pitroda said Rahul Gandhi lost his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and father (Rajiv Gandhi) to terrorism and that the leader understands the trauma and suffering associated with it.
He said those doubting Rahul Gandhi's nationalism should be ashamed of themselves.
Referring to senior BJP leader LK Advani's recent remarks in a blog post, the chief of Indian Overseas Congress said BJP leaders must learn from the veteran leader.
"I disagree with Advani on many issues, but respect him as a person. BJP leaders must learn from Advani who has advised against excess self-promotion and calling people with different political views as 'anti-national'," Pitroda said.
"Who has given BJP leaders the right to declare others as traitors?" he said.
On being asked about Congress' prospects in this election, the senior party leader said, "The elections may throw many surprises this time. Voters should remember that their votes can make or mar the country's future."
The long-time Gandhi family advisor said Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are two different personalities.
One leader (Modi) has a manufactured image, while the other (Rahul) is an honest young leader who understands people's problems and has overcome many challenges, he said.
"Rahul belongs to a party which fought for the independence of the country. But what has been the contribution of the other leader's party in the freedom struggle?" Pitroda said.
When asked about the difference between the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader said both the leaders belong to different times.
"Rajiv Gandhi had a huge mandate. But Rahul had to rise from the bottom. He has faced a lot of criticism and personal attacks. And yet, he rose and is ready to lead the country today," Pitroda claimed.
Raising questions on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during elections, he said at least 50 per cent of EVM results should be matched with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs).
The remarks come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders had often attacked the Congress president on the issue of terrorism and national security in the run up to Lok Sabha elections.
In an interview to PTI, Pitroda said Rahul Gandhi lost his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and father (Rajiv Gandhi) to terrorism and that the leader understands the trauma and suffering associated with it.
He said those doubting Rahul Gandhi's nationalism should be ashamed of themselves.
Referring to senior BJP leader LK Advani's recent remarks in a blog post, the chief of Indian Overseas Congress said BJP leaders must learn from the veteran leader.
"I disagree with Advani on many issues, but respect him as a person. BJP leaders must learn from Advani who has advised against excess self-promotion and calling people with different political views as 'anti-national'," Pitroda said.
"Who has given BJP leaders the right to declare others as traitors?" he said.
On being asked about Congress' prospects in this election, the senior party leader said, "The elections may throw many surprises this time. Voters should remember that their votes can make or mar the country's future."
The long-time Gandhi family advisor said Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are two different personalities.
One leader (Modi) has a manufactured image, while the other (Rahul) is an honest young leader who understands people's problems and has overcome many challenges, he said.
"Rahul belongs to a party which fought for the independence of the country. But what has been the contribution of the other leader's party in the freedom struggle?" Pitroda said.
When asked about the difference between the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader said both the leaders belong to different times.
"Rajiv Gandhi had a huge mandate. But Rahul had to rise from the bottom. He has faced a lot of criticism and personal attacks. And yet, he rose and is ready to lead the country today," Pitroda claimed.
Raising questions on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during elections, he said at least 50 per cent of EVM results should be matched with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post
- Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Can't Contain Excitement for Game of Thrones Premiere, Mouni Roy Joins In
- Former India Captain Rahul Dravid Will Not be Able to Vote
- Three Naked Women in Speeding Car Arrested by Florida Police After Hour-Long Chase
- IPL 2019 | Our Game Awareness Without Needing to Talk Helps: Kohli on Partnership With AB
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results