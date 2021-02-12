News18 Logo

Rahul Gandhi, Others Sit on 'Charpai', 'Mudda' Chairs at Kisan Mahapanchayats Held by Cong in Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi sits on a charpai. (Image: Twitter / @INCPunjab)

In the first rally held at Pilibanga town of Hanumangarh, all leaders sat on cots on the stage.

In a bid to connect with farmers through Kisan Mahapanchayats held by the Congress in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan on Friday, "charpai" and "mudda" chairs were placed on the dais for party leader Rahul Gandhi and others to sit upon. In the first rally held at Pilibanga town of Hanumangarh, all leaders sat on cots on the stage.

Later, Gandhi addressed his second rally in Padampur town of Sri Ganganagar where handmade mudda chairs were placed on the stage instead of sofa. This arrangement was made for giving the stage a farmer-like feel and to connect them with the leaders, a party leader said.

Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, state party president Govind Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, Govind Dotasra, Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot too addressed farmers. Farmer-dominated Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts share border with Punjab, where farmers are up in the arms against the Centre's agriculture laws. On Saturday, Gandhi will visit Ajmer and Nagaur districts and address farmers. Nagaur is a centre of farmers' politics.


