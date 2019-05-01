Rahul Gandhi Gets EC Notice for 'Modi Law to Kill Tribals' Remark

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly violating model code of conduct during his speech in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol.The commission has given Gandhi 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which "it will take a decision without further reference to him". The notice has been served to him through a special messenger.Gandhi had on April 23 said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has made a new law that allows officers to shoot adivasis.The notice comes hours after the poll panel gave clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Latur last month in which he had urged first time voters to dedicate their votes in the name of the Balakot air strike heroes and the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack."I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan. Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)," Modi had said.