Rahul Gandhi Gets EC Notice Over ‘Anti-Tribal Law’ Claim, Has 48 Hours to Respond

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly violating model code of conduct during his speech in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol.Gandhi had on April 23 claimed at a Madhya Pradesh rally that Narendra Modi-led NDA government has made a new law that allows officers to shoot adivasis."Narendra Modi has made a new law that allows police to shoot at tribals. The law says that tribals can be attacked. They take away your lands, take away your forests, they take away your water, and then they say tribals can be shot at," the notice quoted Gandhi as saying at a rally in Shahdol.The commission has given Gandhi 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which "it will take a decision without further reference to him". The notice has been served to him through a special messenger.The Congress president is yet to comment on the matter.The notice came hours after the poll panel gave clean chit to Modi for his speech in Latur last month in which he had urged first-time voters to dedicate their votes in the name of the Balakot air strike heroes and the soldiers killed in February’s Pulwama attack."I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan. Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)," Modi had said.