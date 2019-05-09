English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Gets Time Till Friday Evening to Respond to EC's Show-cause Notice
On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had sought time till the weekend to respond to the notice.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been given time till Friday evening by the Election Commission (EC) to respond to a show-cause notice issued to him over his remark that the Narendra Modi government had enacted a new law that allowed tribals to be shot at.
Last Friday, the Congress chief had sought time till May 7 to respond to the notice, following which the EC had granted him an extension.
Citing his speech in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh on April 23, the poll panel had, on May 1, issued the show-cause notice to Gandhi, highlighting a provision of the Model Code of Conduct that barred "unverified" allegations against political opponents.
