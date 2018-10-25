'Rahul Gandhi Hallucinating as Congress Has Lost Relevance': Javadekar Hits Back Amid CBI Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of manufacturing lies everyday on the Rafale jet deal and said he was hallucinating as his party has lost relevance.The BJP was reacting to Gandhi's allegations that the government forced CBI director Alok Verma to go on indefinite leave over the possibility of him investigating the Rafale deal."Congress has lost all hopes to become relevant and Rahul Gandhi is manufacturing lies everyday on Rafale jet deal," Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters here. He further said Rahul is living in hallucination and Indian citizens are more mature than him.