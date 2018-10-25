GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Rahul Gandhi Hallucinating as Congress Has Lost Relevance': Javadekar Hits Back Amid CBI Row

The BJP was reacting to Gandhi's allegations that the government forced CBI director Alok Verma to go on indefinite leave over the possibility of him investigating the Rafale deal.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2018, 8:26 PM IST
File photo of HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of manufacturing lies everyday on the Rafale jet deal and said he was hallucinating as his party has lost relevance.

"Congress has lost all hopes to become relevant and Rahul Gandhi is manufacturing lies everyday on Rafale jet deal," Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters here. He further said Rahul is living in hallucination and Indian citizens are more mature than him.

