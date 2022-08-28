'Rahul Gandhi Has Led to Downfall of Party': Congress Faces Another Blow as Telangana Leader Quits

In yet another blow to the Congress, senior leader and former Rajya Sabha MP MA Khan resigned from the party’s primary membership on Saturday, taking a parting shot at Rahul Gandhi, saying he “doesn’t know how to behave with seniors.”

Khan, a seasoned politician in Telangana, stated that things began “going downhill” after Rahul Gandhi was appointed vice president of the party committee. According to the disgruntled leader, his actions have resulted in the “downfall” of Congress.

Telangana | I resigned from Congress… things started going downhill after Rahul Gandhi handled the post of VP of the party committee. He has a different thought process of his own, which doesn't match with any member, from block level to booth level: MA Khan, ex-Congress RS MP pic.twitter.com/E3sOlMeEKi — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

“I resigned from Congress. Things started going downhill after Rahul Gandhi handled the post of VP of the party committee. He has a different thought process of his own, which doesn’t match with any member, from block level to booth level,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The result of this led to the downfall of Congress. It has reached a point that even veteran members of the party… who strengthened the party for decades, are now leaving. He doesn’t know how to behave with senior members,” he added.

Along with Khan, several high-profile leaders have resigned from Congress this year, making it difficult for the party to find its footing in the upcoming elections.

Earlier on Friday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions in the Congress party, including primary membership, in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

At a time when the Congress is preparing for its 148-day march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, which will culminate on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi, the party is struggling to keep its own leaders’ cool.

