Republic Day 2019
Rahul Gandhi, Himanta Biswa Sarma​ Plunge Into Verbal War Over Citizenship Amendment Bill

Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress of "strangulating North East region" for decades.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exchanged barbs on Twitter after Congress president alleged that the BJP was trying to ‘polarise’ the North East for electoral gains and triggering 'unrest'.
New Delhi: Amid the raging debate over Citizenship Bill, Rahul Gandhi and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exchanged barbs on Twitter after Congress president alleged that the BJP was trying to ‘polarise’ the North East for electoral gains and triggering 'unrest'.

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Gandhi accused BJP of using religion and ethnicity as political weapons to polarise the region. “This type of politics, that pitches brother against brother & fans hatred, is evil & must be stopped,” Gandhi tweeted.





Responding strongly to Gandhi’s allegations, BJP’s point man in North East, Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Gandhi not to give value judgements. Sarma accused Congress of "strangulating North East region" for decades.

“We're talking to people to address genuine concerns. Some fake protesters, with bare or no support, are withering away. Rest assured, NE is safe!,” he said.




In the past too, the two leaders have had duels. In October, 2017, when Gandhi had tweeted a video featuring his dog ‘Pidi’, Sarma, a former Congressman had shot back by saying that once when he went to discuss important issues of Assam with him, Gandhi was busy feeding the dog.


Earlier this month, Sarma had said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi wants Jinnah to stay in India but does not want Hindus from Bangladesh here.

| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
