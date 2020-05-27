POLITICS

Rahul Gandhi Hits Back on Maha Comments, Says Paid Media Distorts Truth to Serve Their Masters

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Image : PTI)

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Image : PTI)

Earlier in the day, when he was asked about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, where the Congress is a ruling partner, Gandhi had said that there is a difference between running a government and supporting a government.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked a section of media for allegedly distorting his remarks on the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra and put out a video clip in which he is talking about the conditions prevailing in the state.


"Watch this video to see how paid media distorts the truth to serve their masters and distract attention from REAL issues," Gandhi said on Twitter, sharing the video clip of his remarks made in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, when he was asked about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, where the Congress is a ruling partner, Gandhi had said that there is a difference between running a government and supporting a government.

"We are supporting the Maharashtra government, but we are not in the key decision-making role," he had said, adding that Maharashtra requires full support of the central government as it is fighting a very difficult battle.

The BJP attacked Gandhi for "dumping" the Shiv Sena-led government of which the Congress is a partner.


