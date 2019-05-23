Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi in Amethi Election Results 2019 Live Updates : Gandhi Trails

Live election result status of Rahul Gandhi in Amethi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Rahul Gandhi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi in Amethi Election Results 2019 Live Updates : Gandhi Trails
Live election result status of Rahul Gandhi in Amethi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Rahul Gandhi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Amethi is a stronghold for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been elected to Parliament from the seat since 2004. However, in 2014 BJP leader and Textile minister Smriti Irani gave him a tough contest and gathered over thee lakh votes in Amethi.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
BJP
Smriti Irani

BJP

Smriti Irani

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
BJP has fielded Irani yet again in the hope that she will improve her performance from five years ago and snatch Amethi away from Gandhi. The Congress president is also contesting a second seat from Wayanad in Kerala, so his attention is divided between the seats, in addition to him being a star campaigner for the party all over the country.

Irani has capitalised on Gandhi's absence and has accused him of running away from a fight. For Gandhi, Amethi will be a fight for his pride this time around.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)

Amethi Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Hemant Kumar
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Harun Rasheed
IND
--
--
Mo. Hasan Lahari
IND
--
--
Saritha S. Nair
IND
--
--
Suresh Kumar Shukla
BMP
--
--
Afajal Varis
KMBS
--
--
Gopal Swaroop Gandhi
ARSP
--
--
Pankaj Ramkumar Sing
CPI
--
--
Bas Deo Maurya
MAP
--
--
Prem Shankar
JP (S)
--
--
Nathu Ram
BPHP
--
--
Durgesh Singh
IND
--
--
Dr. U.P. Shivananda
IND
--
--
Shiv Kumar
BHSKP
--
--
Shiv Nandan Singh
IND
--
--
Gopal Prasad
LGBP
--
--
Shatrunjai Pratap Singh
MNSP
--
--
Ram Sidh Yadav
RSAD
--
--
Ram Milan
IND
--
--
Dinesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Dhurv Lal
BJP
--
--
Smriti Irani
IND
--
--
Vipin Yadav
IND
--
--
Lal Babu
IND
--
--
Ram Sajiwan
IND
--
--
Bhagwandeen
INC
--
--
Rahul Gandhi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram