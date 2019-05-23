English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Rahul Gandhi in Amethi Election Results 2019 Live Updates : Gandhi Trails
Live election result status of Rahul Gandhi in Amethi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Rahul Gandhi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Live election result status of Rahul Gandhi in Amethi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Rahul Gandhi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Amethi is a stronghold for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been elected to Parliament from the seat since 2004. However, in 2014 BJP leader and Textile minister Smriti Irani gave him a tough contest and gathered over thee lakh votes in Amethi.
BJP has fielded Irani yet again in the hope that she will improve her performance from five years ago and snatch Amethi away from Gandhi. The Congress president is also contesting a second seat from Wayanad in Kerala, so his attention is divided between the seats, in addition to him being a star campaigner for the party all over the country.
Irani has capitalised on Gandhi's absence and has accused him of running away from a fight. For Gandhi, Amethi will be a fight for his pride this time around.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Smriti Irani
BJP
Smriti Irani
LEADING
Irani has capitalised on Gandhi's absence and has accused him of running away from a fight. For Gandhi, Amethi will be a fight for his pride this time around.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Amethi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Hemant Kumar
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Harun Rasheed
IND
--
--
Mo. Hasan Lahari
IND
--
--
Saritha S. Nair
IND
--
--
Suresh Kumar Shukla
BMP
--
--
Afajal Varis
KMBS
--
--
Gopal Swaroop Gandhi
ARSP
--
--
Pankaj Ramkumar Sing
CPI
--
--
Bas Deo Maurya
MAP
--
--
Prem Shankar
JP (S)
--
--
Nathu Ram
BPHP
--
--
Durgesh Singh
IND
--
--
Dr. U.P. Shivananda
IND
--
--
Shiv Kumar
BHSKP
--
--
Shiv Nandan Singh
IND
--
--
Gopal Prasad
LGBP
--
--
Shatrunjai Pratap Singh
MNSP
--
--
Ram Sidh Yadav
RSAD
--
--
Ram Milan
IND
--
--
Dinesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Dhurv Lal
BJP
--
--
Smriti Irani
IND
--
--
Vipin Yadav
IND
--
--
Lal Babu
IND
--
--
Ram Sajiwan
IND
--
--
Bhagwandeen
INC
--
--
Rahul Gandhi
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results