Rahul Gandhi Invites 75-yr-old Siddaramaiah for Sprint During Bharat Jodo Yatra; Here’s What Happened Next | WATCH

Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Thursday from Pandavapura in Karnataka’s Mandya district after a two-day break. One of the images that made headlines was Rahul Gandhi walking with her 75-year-old mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi amid loud cheers and sloganeering by party workers.

Besides Gandhis, the top party brass of poll-bound Karnataka led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state unit chief D K Shivakumar were also part of the convoy.

Another scene which caught people’s attention during the yatra today when Rahul Gandhi made 75-year-old Siddaramaiah sprint along with him for few minutes.

In a video clip shared by the Congress on Twitter, the Wayanad MP can be seen inviting Siddaramaiah for a run and then sprint for few minutes while holding hands with him.

The 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 8, will traverse Karnataka for another 15 days before moving into Telangana. The yatra has so far covered 600 km across the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi said that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was the only option left with the party to reach out to the masses as all other forums for expression are shut.

“There are various institutions in democracy. There’s media and Parliament too but all these have been shut for the opposition and media doesn’t listen to us. There’s total government control. Our mics are muted in Parliament, Assemblies are not allowed to function and opposition is harassed. In this situation, the only option left with us is ‘Bharat Jodo Yata,” he said.

