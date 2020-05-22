POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi is 'Good Actor', Should Quit Politics and Move to Mumbai: UP BJP MLA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, he further asked people to maintain 'distancing of votes' from the party just like they are following social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
Controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a "good actor" and should quit politics and move to Mumbai, home of the Bollywood film industry.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, he further asked people to maintain "distancing of votes" from the party just like they are following social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We have to save the nation from the Congress. People of the country need to maintain distancing of votes from the Congress," the BJP MLA from Bairiya told news persons here.

Replying to a question on Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Singh referred to the temple-mosque disputes in Mathura and Varanasi and said "similar action" needs to be taken.


