English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Isn’t Taken Seriously by Congress, Forget About Public: PM Modi
Modi said the battle is between the 55 years of Congress rule and the 15 years of BJP. He went on to question the public whether they were really willing to hand over their fate to a party whose policy and intent remains unclear, and the leader confused.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of scathing attacks on Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleging that he is not “taken seriously” by his own party, and so will surely not be taken seriously by the public.
Modi, who was addressing a rally in Indore, also took a jibe at Gandhi’s earlier retort to the ‘Make in India’ campaign in Madhya Pradesh. “The big naamdaar (the big names) of Congress pranced around MP, pulling out his mobile phone and promising campaigns like ‘Made in Chhindwara’, ‘Made in Ujjain’ mobile phones. But did you find any such mention in Congress’ manifesto?” he said.
Citing the surge of mobile phone factories in India, the PM added that ever since the “chaiwala” came to power, 125 factories opened up against the meager two that existed during the UPA rule.
PM Modi then took a dig at former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, referring to him as a “bad memory” in the collective conscience of the people. The “rajdarbari of Gandhis,” he said, “is kept away from political campaigns, as the party fears the public may get reminded of rampant corruption and “dearth of basic amenities that thrived under his rule.”
Modi said the battle is between the 55 years of Congress rule and the 15 years of BJP. He went on to question the public whether they were really willing to hand over their fate to a party whose policy and intent remains unclear, and the leader confused.
He described Indore as a city which “offers direction” by transforming into a trade and industrial hub.
Urging the voters to turn out in large numbers and elect a BJP government in the upcoming elections, Modi said, “the youth is not ready to wait, they want a government which functions with the speed of Facebook and Twitter.”
Modi, who was addressing a rally in Indore, also took a jibe at Gandhi’s earlier retort to the ‘Make in India’ campaign in Madhya Pradesh. “The big naamdaar (the big names) of Congress pranced around MP, pulling out his mobile phone and promising campaigns like ‘Made in Chhindwara’, ‘Made in Ujjain’ mobile phones. But did you find any such mention in Congress’ manifesto?” he said.
Citing the surge of mobile phone factories in India, the PM added that ever since the “chaiwala” came to power, 125 factories opened up against the meager two that existed during the UPA rule.
PM Modi then took a dig at former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, referring to him as a “bad memory” in the collective conscience of the people. The “rajdarbari of Gandhis,” he said, “is kept away from political campaigns, as the party fears the public may get reminded of rampant corruption and “dearth of basic amenities that thrived under his rule.”
Modi said the battle is between the 55 years of Congress rule and the 15 years of BJP. He went on to question the public whether they were really willing to hand over their fate to a party whose policy and intent remains unclear, and the leader confused.
He described Indore as a city which “offers direction” by transforming into a trade and industrial hub.
Urging the voters to turn out in large numbers and elect a BJP government in the upcoming elections, Modi said, “the youth is not ready to wait, they want a government which functions with the speed of Facebook and Twitter.”
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Preity Zinta’s Take on #MeToo Goes Viral, She Calls It ‘Edited and Insensitive'
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- Lux Golden Rose Award: Kareena-Alia’s Chic Gowns to Shah Rukh-Varun’s Charm
- WWT20: ICC Trolls Confused Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet
- Wrong to Expect Dhoni to Play Like a 20-year-old: Kapil Dev
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...