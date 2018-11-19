Rahul Gandhi Isn’t Taken Seriously by Congress, Forget About Public: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of scathing attacks on Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleging that he is not “taken seriously” by his own party, and so will surely not be taken seriously by the public.Modi, who was addressing a rally in Indore, also took a jibe at Gandhi’s earlier retort to the ‘Make in India’ campaign in Madhya Pradesh. “The big naamdaar (the big names) of Congress pranced around MP, pulling out his mobile phone and promising campaigns like ‘Made in Chhindwara’, ‘Made in Ujjain’ mobile phones. But did you find any such mention in Congress’ manifesto?” he said.Citing the surge of mobile phone factories in India, the PM added that ever since the “chaiwala” came to power, 125 factories opened up against the meager two that existed during the UPA rule.PM Modi then took a dig at former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, referring to him as a “bad memory” in the collective conscience of the people. The “rajdarbari of Gandhis,” he said, “is kept away from political campaigns, as the party fears the public may get reminded of rampant corruption and “dearth of basic amenities that thrived under his rule.”Modi said the battle is between the 55 years of Congress rule and the 15 years of BJP. He went on to question the public whether they were really willing to hand over their fate to a party whose policy and intent remains unclear, and the leader confused.He described Indore as a city which “offers direction” by transforming into a trade and industrial hub.Urging the voters to turn out in large numbers and elect a BJP government in the upcoming elections, Modi said, “the youth is not ready to wait, they want a government which functions with the speed of Facebook and Twitter.”​