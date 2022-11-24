'Shoulder to Shoulder...': Rahul Gandhi Joined for the First Time By Sister Priyanka in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was joined for the first time by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan in the Madhya Pradesh leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday.

On the second day of the yatra’s Madhya Pradesh leg, Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Borgaon in Khandwa district. Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan were seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi.

“The steps will be strong, when we walk together. In #BharatJodoYatra

@RahulGandhi reaches shoulder to shoulder with @priyankagandhi," Congress said in a tweet with a photo of the siblings.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also joined the Gandhis on Thursday in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that in Madhya Pradesh’s Borgaon village. Pilot had joined the foot march earlier in Kochi when amid a fresh bout of tussle with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Congress workers raised slogans in support of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and tried to come close to them, but the police prevented them from doing so. Police personnel on both sides of the road held ropes as part of the security to Rahul Gandhi.

The yatra will enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 4, after covering a distance of 380 km.

