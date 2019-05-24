Rahul Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajit Singh: Rejected by Voters, Sun Sets on Political Dynasts

In a historic mandate, the BJP has won 300 seats in declared Lok sabha results and is leading in three more in the 543-member Lok Sabha, leaving a shell-shocked opposition struggling to touch even the 100-mark.As the country’s opposition went down to a landslide defeat after PM Narendra Modi rode to victory with a bigger mandate than the party received five years ago, the results brought an end to the rule of several family dynasties in politics.Here is a list of sons and daughters of politicians who could not cross the mark on Thursday.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot lost Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency to incumbent Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP).Shekhawat secured the Jodhpur seat with 58.50 per cent of the voter share or 7, 80,390 votes, while Congress candidate Gehlot polled 5, 10,759 votes or 38.29 per cent of vote share. Senior Gehlot was severely criticized by the BJP for spending most of his time in Jodhpur campaigning for his son.Adding insult to injury, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi lost to Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani from Amethi. The development came as a shock to many as Gandhi has been the MP from home turf, Amethi since 2004. However, in 2014, Irani gave him a tough contest and garnered over 3 lakh votes in the parliamentary constituency with vote margin down to a lakh. This time, Smriti won by a margin of 55,120 votes.Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia lost to BJP’s KP Yadav in the family bastion of Guna by more than 2 lakh votes. The seat had been a family citadel with a member of the family being elected from the seat in 14 out of the 20 elections held in the constituency since its formation.The fact that Guna was a stronghold of the Scindia dynasty and not a political party is perhaps, evident from the fact that late Vijay Raje Scindia has won the seat on a Congress ticket, a Swatantra Party ticket and later on a BJP ticket. Her son, late Madhav Rao Scindia won the seat on a Jan Sangh and later a Congress ticket.PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti lost the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat to National Conference's Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi by nearly 10,000 votes. Mehbooba could secure approximately 24.6 percent of the votes. Her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed served twice as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, from November 2002 to November 2005 and again from March 2015 to January 2016.Milind Deora contesting from Maharashtra’s South Mumbai constituency lost out to Arvind Sawant, a candidate from the BJP ally Shiv Sena, by almost 74,000 votes. Deora is the current president of Mumbai regional Congress committee. Milind, who is the son of Murli Deora, a former Mayor of Mumbai and union minister from Congress, had lost the seat in 2014 as well.Ajit Singh, the son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, lost from Muzaffarnagar by almost 6,000 votes to BJP’s Sanjeev Baliyan. He is the founder and chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal. Singh was the candidate of the Samajwadi Party-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, who was expected to get the majority of Dalit votes along with the minority votes. The Muzaffarnagar riots which loomed large on the elections, have also seemed to work against Ajit Singh’s favour.RLD chief Ajit Singh’s son Jayant Chaudhary lost from his father’s traditional seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat to BJP’s Satyapal Singh. Ajit had vacated his seat for his son from where he was elected six times to the Parliament.NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Parth Pawar lost in Maharashtra’s Maval by 2.16 lakh votes to Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne. Parth Pawar, who is the son of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar entered the political fray somewhat forcibly. His candidature was announced after the Ajit Pawar faction put considerable pressure on the party president, saying that there was a demand from the cadres to field Parth Pawar.Former Chief Minister of Hayana’s son Deepender Singh Hooda, lost Rohtak by a margin of almost 15,000 votes to BJP’s Arvind Kumar Sharma.. In 2014, Deepender Singh Hooda was one of the few left standing after a Modi wave swept across the nation. Rohtak has been the Hooda family stronghold with Deepender elected from here three times, his father Bhupinder Singh Hooda four times, and his grandfather Ranbir Singh Hooda twice.Adding insult and the threat of political redundancy to Deepender’s loss is the defeat of his father and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the adjoining Sonepat constituency. Hooda Senior is the original giant ‘killer’, having beaten the grand old man of Haryana politics and once deputy prime minister of the republic, Devi Lal, not once or twice but three consecutive times in general elections.Former chief minister of Haryana Om Prakash Chautala’s son, Dushyant Chautala lost in Haryana’s Hisar. Newly carved JJP, which came into existence after split in INLD, failed to open its account. JJP leader and outgoing Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala only managed to save his deposits, but faced defeat by huge margin of more than three lakh votes.National president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) and Ferozabad candidate Shivpal Singh Yadav lost his maiden election under the banner of his newly constituted party. The PSP (L) contested in 65 seats of Uttar Pradesh and from 10 other states, but failed to win anywhere. Shivpal came third in Ferozabad, after his nephew Akshay Yadav in the high-stake seat that was won by Chandra Sen Jadon of BJP. Shivpal had formed his party in 2018 after parting ways with Samajwadi Party.Anjali Soren, daughter of Shibu Soren, the former CM of Jharkhand contested the general elections under Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)’s ticket from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj -- only to finish third. 