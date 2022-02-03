Rahul Gandhi Launches Rs 6,000 Financial Assistance Scheme for Landless Agri Labourers in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday became the first State in the country to launch a financial assistance scheme –Rajiv Gandhi Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana, for the landless agri labourers.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a visit to the State launched the scheme which provisions payment of Rs 6,000 per year to landless agri labourers in three equal instalments. It’s a replica of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi which provisions a similar amount annually for the farmers.

Rahul Gandhi while launching the ambitious scheme said that he had discussed the need for such a scheme with his leaders and now this is being implemented benefiting 3.55 lakh agriculture labourers of the State. Gandhi handed a Rs 2,000 cheque to some of the beneficiaries and the remaining ones got the amount transferred to their bank accounts.

On the occasion, he extended his Lok Sabha speech on February 2, saying two nations are being built in India. One for the chosen few billionaires and the other for crores of the public. The billionaires think the poor are apprehensive but the fact is that our poor fear none, he added.

He sought to highlight the financial disparity in the country saying the net wealth of 100 top industrialists is more than the wealth possessed by 40% of Indians.

Underlining the State government’s policy of offering Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy, Rahul Gandhi said this has brought about a sizable rise in paddy production in the State. “We have not done this for 2-3 chosen few persons, instead we have done this for everyone, in order to offer true value of the farmers.”

He also urged Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to increase the financial assistance under Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana.

Calling the nation a bouquet of diverse cultures, languages and ideologies, Rahul Gandhi said BJP/RSS wish their single ideology to prevail and be imposed on everyone. This is not possible at any cost. Despite the diversity, the brotherhood is the essence of Hindustan and the BJP is attacking this very concept. They are making one State fight the other and one religion, stand up against the other, added Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress party will oppose this vehemently.

Earlier the visiting leader laid the foundation of Amar Jawan Jyoti at Science College Ground. The monument is being built at the CAF battalion in Mana, Raipur. He also laid the foundation of the Sevagram ashram to be built on a 76-acre land in Nava Raipur. He also inaugurated Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitan Clubs which will be given Rs 25,000 per quarter and will engage in welfare activities.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said his government has offered Rs 91,000 crore in three years to beneficiaries and has offered jobs to 2.80 lakh youths. In an indirect attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, Baghel said some States are finding it hard to save crops from stray cattle but Chattisgarh managed to pay Rs 122 crore to the cattle owners under the Godhan yojana.

Chattisgarh is the first State to have introduced the Nyay Yojana for landless labourers, said Baghel.

Rahul Gandhi earlier inspected an exhibition of Chattisgarh art and culture. Sipping filter coffee from Darbha, he urged the CM to brand the product in consultation with international brands like Starbucks. He tasted the local cuisines of Chhattisgarh and also demanded these delicacies be branded at a national and international level.

He spoke to tribal women employed with Dennex, the apparel unit established in the Naxal-affected Dantewada district. Offering jobs to 1,500 families, the venture has inked MoUs for producing 75 lakh products in five years.

The Congress leader had lunch with members of Mitan Club, Gothans and landless labourers at the end of the event.

