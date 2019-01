Watch: Rahul Gandhi Lends a Helping Hand to Odisha Journalist Who Fell on His Head

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi checks on a photographer who tripped and fell at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/EusYlzlRDn — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

A cameraperson, deployed to cover Rahul Gandhi during his Odisha visit , found a helping hand in the Congress president when his tripped on the road and fell on his head.The incident occurred on Friday morning when Gandhi arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport to kick off his poll campaign in the state. As soon as the leader came out, a group of media personnel surrounded him.Among them was a cameraperson, who tripped and fell on his head. Congress president immediately checked upon him and lent him a hand. Meanwhile, the cameraman's fellow colleagues and police officers also gathered around and helped him get up.Gandhi's visit comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's back-to-back visits to the state. Assembly election in Odisha would be held along with Lok Sabha polls.Besides addressing the rally, christened as 'Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh' at Tamando Stadium on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the Congress chief is slated to meet intellectuals during his day-long visit here, party sources said.