English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Rahul Gandhi Lends a Helping Hand to Odisha Journalist Who Fell on His Head
The incident occurred on Friday morning when Gandhi arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport to kick off his poll campaign in the state. As soon as the leader came out, a group of media personnel surrounded him.
A cameraperson fell on his head while covering Rahul Gandhi during his Odisha visit
Bhubaneswar: A cameraperson, deployed to cover Rahul Gandhi during his Odisha visit, found a helping hand in the Congress president when his tripped on the road and fell on his head.
The incident occurred on Friday morning when Gandhi arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport to kick off his poll campaign in the state. As soon as the leader came out, a group of media personnel surrounded him.
Among them was a cameraperson, who tripped and fell on his head. Congress president immediately checked upon him and lent him a hand. Meanwhile, the cameraman's fellow colleagues and police officers also gathered around and helped him get up.
Gandhi's visit comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's back-to-back visits to the state. Assembly election in Odisha would be held along with Lok Sabha polls.
Besides addressing the rally, christened as 'Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh' at Tamando Stadium on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the Congress chief is slated to meet intellectuals during his day-long visit here, party sources said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The incident occurred on Friday morning when Gandhi arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport to kick off his poll campaign in the state. As soon as the leader came out, a group of media personnel surrounded him.
Among them was a cameraperson, who tripped and fell on his head. Congress president immediately checked upon him and lent him a hand. Meanwhile, the cameraman's fellow colleagues and police officers also gathered around and helped him get up.
#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi checks on a photographer who tripped and fell at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/EusYlzlRDn— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019
Gandhi's visit comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's back-to-back visits to the state. Assembly election in Odisha would be held along with Lok Sabha polls.
Besides addressing the rally, christened as 'Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh' at Tamando Stadium on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the Congress chief is slated to meet intellectuals during his day-long visit here, party sources said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results