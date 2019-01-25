LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Watch: Rahul Gandhi Lends a Helping Hand to Odisha Journalist Who Fell on His Head

The incident occurred on Friday morning when Gandhi arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport to kick off his poll campaign in the state. As soon as the leader came out, a group of media personnel surrounded him.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Watch: Rahul Gandhi Lends a Helping Hand to Odisha Journalist Who Fell on His Head
A cameraperson fell on his head while covering Rahul Gandhi during his Odisha visit
Bhubaneswar: A cameraperson, deployed to cover Rahul Gandhi during his Odisha visit, found a helping hand in the Congress president when his tripped on the road and fell on his head.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when Gandhi arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport to kick off his poll campaign in the state. As soon as the leader came out, a group of media personnel surrounded him.

Among them was a cameraperson, who tripped and fell on his head. Congress president immediately checked upon him and lent him a hand. Meanwhile, the cameraman's fellow colleagues and police officers also gathered around and helped him get up.




Gandhi's visit comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's back-to-back visits to the state. Assembly election in Odisha would be held along with Lok Sabha polls.

Besides addressing the rally, christened as 'Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh' at Tamando Stadium on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the Congress chief is slated to meet intellectuals during his day-long visit here, party sources said.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
