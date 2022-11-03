Rahul Gandhi Literally 'Whipped' Himself During the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana | WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been busy leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra across the south has been spotted time and again participating in local rituals, traditional dances and even tried his hand at playing several musical instruments over the last 55 plus days.

Today Gandhi took part in a rather unusual ritual in Telangana. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi is seen literally whipping himself as part of a local tradition in Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi gets whipped! On day 57 of his #BharatJodoYatra, #Congress MP #RahulGandhi met a local community, gets whipped himself as part of the ritual. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/1UaQfkrjMK — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 3, 2022



In the video, a man is seen whipping himself with a thick black lash. Rahul Gandhi then appears in the frame, picks up the lash and begins whipping himself continuously several times. The crowd around him is heard cheering and hooting for Rahul as he takes part in the ritual.

The ritual was part of the 2-day Bonalu Hindu Festival where Goddess Mahakali is worshiped. It is an annual festival celebrated in Kamareddy District and twin Cities Hyderabad/ Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana.

Potharaju, a key face in the Bonalu festival, is believed to be the fearsome brother of the goddess Mahankali- the one who wields a whip to protect the goddess. During the Bonalu celebrations, women walk in procession to temples led by ‘potharaju’ who violently dances to loud drum beats and whips the crowd and himself with his lash.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi also performed a traditional folk dance – Dhimsa – that originated in Koraput district in the Odisha State, but has almost become an official dance form of Visakhapatnam.

