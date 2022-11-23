Rahul Gandhi Looks Like Saddam Hussain Now, Says Assam CM Himanta in Ahmedabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been carrying out a political carpet-bombing in Gujarat for nearly a month now with party bigwigs attending rallies and giving the party the much-needed push just ahead of the upcoming elections. While addressing a rally in Ahmedabad, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about Rahul Gandhi’s appearance and said the leader nowadays looked a lot like Saddam Hussain.

The leader also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s support for his party and asked why he was “invisible" in Gujarat ahead of the polls. Assam CM Sarma said, “He is invisible in Gujarat. He comes to the state like a visiting faculty… He also did not campaign in Himachal Pradesh. He is visiting only those places where there are no elections… May be because he is scared of defeat."

The Assam Chief Minister also alleged that the Congress must have paid Bollywood stars to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra, in an indirect reference to actors Pooja Bhatt and Amol Palekar who had joined the Yatra.

Earlier in the day while addressing a public meeting in Dhansura, Sarma called for stringent laws to curb ‘love jihad’, pointing out that during interrogation, Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, who’s accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi’s Mehrauli area, had reportedly said that he was dating only Hindu girls because they were emotional.

(With inputs from IANS)

