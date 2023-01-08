'You Are Cheating on Me Rahul': RaGa's Special Guest Who Walked With Him in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi was joined by a special four-legged guest as the Bharat Jodo Yatra traversed Haryana on Saturday, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s pet dog Luna.

In photos and videos shared by various Congress chapters and leaders on Twitter, a beaming Gandhi can be seen walking briskly along with the golden retriever, who trotted ahead. Sharing a photo of the two, Priyanka Gandhi wrote cheekily, “I see Luna has been kidnapped!"

I see Luna has been kidnapped! pic.twitter.com/fpPNuXTaJP— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 7, 2023

Sharing pictures, the Congress on Twitter said, “Luna has been patiently watching you pour all your love on her other canine cousins. So she decided enough is enough - and joined you herself!"

Luna has been patiently watching you pour all your love on her other canine cousins.So she decided enough is enough - and joined you herself! You see, no one wants to share your affection 🙂 We get you Luna! (Luna, lives with Priyanka Ji - Rahul Ji adores her) pic.twitter.com/6CcpBMKUPt — Congress (@INCIndia) January 7, 2023

Canine puns were not far behind. “Thanks fur (sic) walking with us" the Bharat Jodo handle on Twitter said. Meanwhile, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Sevadal on Twitter jokingly implied that Luna had been upset over Gandhi petting other canines during the Yatra and was eager to join. “You are cheating on me Rahul," they wrote.

“You are cheating on me Rahul"Today Luna’s complaint was removed… Few days back Luna had complained to @RahulGandhi ji… for not taking her to #BharatJodoYatra. Today, Luna came to visit, walked a lot, mischief and complaints were removed. pic.twitter.com/lcrF4V0y6D — Telangana Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalTL) January 7, 2023

Several Congress leaders also shared the camera-worthy moment, joking about how Luna wanted to join the Yatra and did not want to share Rahul’s affection.

Luna has been patiently watching you pour all your love on her other canine cousins.So she decided enough is enough - and joined you herself! You see, no one wants to share your affection 🙂 We get you Luna! (Luna, lives with Priyanka Ji - Rahul Ji adores her) pic.twitter.com/z5WVhygP48 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) January 7, 2023

“I can’t just stay at home while you share my affection with others. I am here now - others beware!”Says Luna ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ASYa92Y9Rw — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) January 7, 2023

The Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Haryana’s Karnal district on Saturday. Scores of people, including Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh and senior party leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala, joined the march.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

