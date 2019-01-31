English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Makes His Front Row Appearance in Parliament Central Hall as President Addresses Both Houses
Gandhi was seated between former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge attend the Budget Session of the Lok Sabha at Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: Post his first row seat during the Republic Day celebrations, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was in for another upgrade as he made his way to the front row of Parliament’s Central Hall as President Kovind addressed both Houses of Parliament on the opening day of Budget session on Thursday.
Gandhi was seated between former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
President Kovind in his speech outlined various steps taken by the government to fulfil the aspirations of all sections of the society.
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani were also seated in the front row. UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave the President’s address a miss as she is still in Goa.
On Wednesday, Rahul was involved in an all-out letter war with the former defence minister and now Goa CM Manohar Parrikar over the Rafale issue.
Earlier, in a happy photo-op on Republic Day, Gandhi and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were seen chatting and smiling while watching the grand parade.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
