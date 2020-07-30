POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee Condole West Bengal Congress Chief Somen Mitra's Death

File photo of Somen Mitra.

File photo of Somen Mitra.

A three-time president of the Congress West Bengal unit from 1992-1996, 1996-1998 and then again from September 2018, Mitra was a seven-term MLA from the Sealdah assembly constituency.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the passing away of party's West Bengal unit president Somen Mitra and said that he will be remembered with "love, fondness and respect". Mitra passed away at a Kolkata hospital early Thursday. He was 78.

"All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect," Gandhi said in a tweet. Mitra passed away around 1.30 am following a cardiac arrest, the hospital sources said, adding that he had tested negative for COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and son.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to express her grief and offered her condolence to the veteran leader's family.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also his expressed sadness over the leader's demise and said that the state will always recall his "sagacious contributions in public life".

