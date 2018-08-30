GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi May Decline RSS Invite After Kharge’s Warning That 'Sangh is Like Poison'

There were reports that the RSS might invite leaders of all political parties for its conclave in Delhi, including CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Pallavi Ghosh | CNN-News18_pallavighosh

Updated:August 30, 2018, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi May Decline RSS Invite After Kharge’s Warning That 'Sangh is Like Poison'
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Cautioned by senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge against the “trap laid by the RSS”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi may decline to participate in the three-day conclave of the Sangh in Delhi if an invite is extended for the programme.

“RSS is like a poison. They are trapping him by forcing him to drink poison by extending the invite. There is no need to drink poison,” Kharge who is also the leader of the party in Lok Sabha told this to Rahul in the core committee meeting of Congress earlier this week.

RSS is organising a three-day meeting at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan in the third week of September to discuss and debate ‘RSS Perspective on the Future of Bharat’. There were reports in the media about RSS inviting leaders of all political parties for the conclave in Delhi, including CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi had also declined an invite from the RSS when she was the party president.

Rahul after taking charge of the party last year has launched a scathing attack on the Sangh. In one of the interactions during his Europe tour, he had compared Sangh to radical right-wing outfit Muslim Brotherhood.

Rahul is also facing a defamation suit in a Maharashtra court on his statements linking RSS to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

Sources say at the core meeting Rahul and his team discussed their strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress in the coming days will continue to mount pressure on the government over Rafael deal and demonetisation. At the same time, party will be treading cautiously not to get embroiled a polemical debate on issues which may trigger religion polarization. The Congress will project itself as a party which believes in One India.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 11
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 54
Loading...