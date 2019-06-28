Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Meets Delhi Cong Leaders, Advises Them to Put up a United Face in Assembly Polls

Gandhi was also urged by leaders of the Delhi unit to reconsider his decision to step down as party chief but the former did not show any signs of relenting, a senior Delhi Congress leader present in the meeting said.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi Meets Delhi Cong Leaders, Advises Them to Put up a United Face in Assembly Polls
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi (AP)
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday met senior leaders of the party's Delhi unit including its president Sheila Dikshit and advised them to put up a united face before the opposition in the upcoming Assembly elections next year.

Gandhi was also urged by leaders of the Delhi unit to reconsider his decision to step down as party chief but the former did not show any signs of relenting, a senior Delhi Congress leader present in the meeting said.

Gandhi asked the Delhi Congress leaders to avoid giving statements to the media that could hurt the interests of the party, he said.

Besides Diskhit, All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge of Delhi Congress, PC Chacko and the party candidates who contested the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in the capital were present in the meeting.

"The Delhi Congress leaders discussed the upcoming Assembly elections with Rahul Gandhi, who asked them to put up a united face before the opposition during the polls," the leader said.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress contested all the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi independently but faced defeat at the hands of BJP, which won all the seats.

However, Congress managed to push back Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) candidates to the third spot on five of the seven seats.

Another senior party leader, who attended the meeting said Gandhi outlined this fact and asked the Delhi leaders to carry this forward and ensure a better performance in Assembly polls.

Differences in the Congress had surfaced before the Lok Sabha polls, as a section of leaders including Chacko and former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken batted for alliance with the AAP to defeat the BJP.

The other section led by Dikshit stoutly resisted any alliance with the AAP, which finally failed to materialise as the two sides could not reach an agreement. The two sides differed over seat sharing formula in Delhi as well as in Haryana.

Earlier this month, two Congress leaders had demanded replacement of Dikshit and Chacko over the massive defeat of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram