Rahul Gandhi Meets RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at AIIMS in Delhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday where the latter is undergoing treatment for various ailments related to heart and kidney.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2018, 12:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi met RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday where the latter is undergoing treatment for various ailments related to heart and kidney.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for around 30 minutes. Rahul Gandhi is said to have enquired about the Bihar leader’s health.

The meeting comes just a day after Congress’s Jan Aakrosh rally in Delhi. Observers say, there was political talk as well.

Lalu Yadav is lodged in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23 after being convicted in the Deoghar treasury case. He was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on March 29 after a Special CBI court allowed him to seek specialised treatment at the premier institute.

Before that, he was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi on March 17 after he complained of uneasiness at Birsa Munda jail.

Senior advocate Chittaranjan Sinha, who has been handling the fodder scam cases for Prasad, had said the 69-year-old RJD chief suffers from diabetes, high creatinine levels and blood pressure.

The former Bihar chief minister have been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 - the latest being the Dumka treasury case, in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment.


| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
