English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Rahul Gandhi Model of Development’: BJP’s Dig at Congress Chief’s Rise in Income Between 2004 and 2014
BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the media that Gandhi's income had risen from over Rs 55 lakh in 2004 to Rs 9 crore in 2014 as per his election affidavits, and asked how can an MP witness such a jump in income.
File picture of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (PTI Photo).
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday cited the rise in Congress president Rahul Gandhi's income between 2004 and 2014 to question its source, claiming he had no ostensible source of income.
There was no response from the Congress.
BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the media that Gandhi's income had risen from over Rs 55 lakh in 2004 to Rs 9 crore in 2014 as per his election affidavits, and asked how can an MP witness such a jump in income.
"In his election affidavit in 2004, his income was Rs 55,38,123 while in 2009, it rose to Rs 2 crore and in 2014 it rose to Rs 9 crore. We know how much an MP earns. We want to ask what is this Rahul Gandhi model of development without an ostensible source of income," he said.
Referring to Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra, Prasad said, "Till now, we had seen the Vadra model of development under which you invest Rs 6-7 lakh and earn Rs 700-800 crore in two-three years. Now we have come across the Rahul Gandhi model of development."
The senior BJP leader also claimed that Gandhi and his sister had a 4.69-acre farmhouse in Delhi that was rented out to a firm, Financial Technologies (India) Limited, that had been issued show-cause notice for violations pertaining to National Spot Exchange promoted by it.
"When the notice was served, the place was rented out... FTL made a cheque payment of Rs 40 lakh. The firm was issued a notice and within 10 months the place was rented out to them," he said, questioning its timing.
He also questioned Gandhi whether he had bought two properties of Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 5.36 crore from Unitech which was linked to the 2G spectrum allocation scam.
"The maximum trial in the case happened before we came to power. I had said the 2G judgement was legally unsound and morally improper. One judge had commented, 'I had been waiting for evidence for seven-eight years'. Is the wait for evidence and the property purchase linked? The matter is under appeal and we have asked for expeditious hearing," he alleged.
There was no response from the Congress.
BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the media that Gandhi's income had risen from over Rs 55 lakh in 2004 to Rs 9 crore in 2014 as per his election affidavits, and asked how can an MP witness such a jump in income.
"In his election affidavit in 2004, his income was Rs 55,38,123 while in 2009, it rose to Rs 2 crore and in 2014 it rose to Rs 9 crore. We know how much an MP earns. We want to ask what is this Rahul Gandhi model of development without an ostensible source of income," he said.
Referring to Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra, Prasad said, "Till now, we had seen the Vadra model of development under which you invest Rs 6-7 lakh and earn Rs 700-800 crore in two-three years. Now we have come across the Rahul Gandhi model of development."
The senior BJP leader also claimed that Gandhi and his sister had a 4.69-acre farmhouse in Delhi that was rented out to a firm, Financial Technologies (India) Limited, that had been issued show-cause notice for violations pertaining to National Spot Exchange promoted by it.
"When the notice was served, the place was rented out... FTL made a cheque payment of Rs 40 lakh. The firm was issued a notice and within 10 months the place was rented out to them," he said, questioning its timing.
He also questioned Gandhi whether he had bought two properties of Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 5.36 crore from Unitech which was linked to the 2G spectrum allocation scam.
"The maximum trial in the case happened before we came to power. I had said the 2G judgement was legally unsound and morally improper. One judge had commented, 'I had been waiting for evidence for seven-eight years'. Is the wait for evidence and the property purchase linked? The matter is under appeal and we have asked for expeditious hearing," he alleged.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iron Man Challenges Captain America and Hulk, TV Actress Harassed by 14 Drunken Men
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Superheroes Will Build a New Infinity Gauntlet to Defeat Thanos?
- Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple iPads, Hotstar VIP, Redmi Go Launch And More
- IPL 2019 | #YourCallonCN: Which Team is Favourite, And Why?
- PUBG Mobile Ban: India Could Get Six Hour Play Time Restriction to Curb Addiction
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results