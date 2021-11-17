Rahul Gandhi Moves Bombay HC for to Quash Defamation Case Over Comments Against PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday moved a petition before the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the defamation case filed against him by a BJP supporter for the former’s “commander-in-thief" remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complainant Mahesh Shrishrimal had stated that this remark was made by Rahul Gandhi while attacking the prime minister in 2018 over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

After taking cognizance of the complaint, a magistrate’s court in Mumbai had issued summons to Rahul Gandhi in October 2019. The former Congress president has not appeared in person so far before the magistrate. The petition to quash the defamation case was filed before Justice S K Shinde of the Bombay high court by Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer Kushal Mor stating that the said remark was made against the prime minister and the complainant is not the aggrieved party. Shrishrimal had stated that Rahul Gandhi’s statement had hurt the sentiments of the supporters of the prime minister. Rahul Gandhi had not only defamed the PM but also members of BJP, he had claimed.

The high court has posted the matter for hearing on November 22.

