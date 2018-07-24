GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rahul Gandhi Not the Only Leader in Race For PM Post, There Are Other Opposition Leaders Too: Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav made it clear that he and his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would support anyone who is named the Prime Ministerial candidate by a united opposition.

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2018, 5:23 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Not the Only Leader in Race For PM Post, There Are Other Opposition Leaders Too: Tejashwi
Photo tweeted by Tejashwi Yadav.
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is not the only leader from the opposition in the race for the Prime Minister's post.

"All the opposition parties will sit together to decide the name of the Prime Ministerial candidate. Rahul Gandhi is not the only leader in the race for it," the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said here.

"There are other opposition leaders like (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee, (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) Chandrababu Naidu, (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar and (BSP leader) Mayawati," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav made it clear that he and his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would support anyone who is named the Prime Ministerial candidate by a united opposition.

"Our main concern is that opposition parties will name a leader who will save the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi may be that leader."

"Rahul Gandhi has to unite all non-BJP parties for a strong grand alliance," he added, adding that the Congress had a pan-India presence.

The RJD leader, who heads the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said the Prime Ministerial post was not an issue and there were "several real issues that matter for the country".

The RJD is a major ally of the Congress and Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav have always strongly backed Rahul Gandhi.

