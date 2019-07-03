Rahul Gandhi Officially Resigns as Congress Chief, Says Accountability Critical for Party's Future Growth

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi officially quit his post on Wednesday, saying accountability was critical to the future growth of the party.

In a letter on Twitter, Gandhi said, “It is an honour for me to serve the Congress party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation”. Taking responsibility for the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, “Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party.”

A few hours earlier, Gandhi had once again made it clear that he was no longer the Congress chief and asked the party to appoint a new president “at the earliest”. “The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide,” Gandhi told reporters in Parliament.

It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WWGYt5YG4V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2019

The Wayanad MP has been adamant about stepping down since May 25, two days after the Lok Sabha results, taking moral responsibility for the party’s disastrous performance. Several pleas by Congress leaders to Gandhi to continue in his position have fallen on deaf ears.

While the Congress has rejected his proposal, Gandhi has been adamant about his wish to quit. The move has sparked a domino effect, with several leaders tendering their resignation.

Gandhi had said he took the decision to ensure accountability for the party’s Lok Sabha poll debacle and there was no question of going back. “I have resigned after taking full responsibility and ensuring accountability for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. I cannot ask others to resign too. It is up to them if they want to take responsibility," he had said.

Gandhi met Congress chief ministers on Monday to not only discuss his decision to quit but also brainstorm over the dismal performance of the grand old party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, especially in the Hindi heartland states where it won three assembly elections last December. However, no consensus was reached.

Before the meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted that the party “firmly believes only he [Rahul Gandhi] can lead the party in the current scenario, his commitment towards well being of our country and countrymen is un-compromised and unmatched”.