Rahul Gandhi on Two-day J&K Visit from Monday, to Inaugurate Party HQ
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi on Two-day J&K Visit from Monday, to Inaugurate Party HQ

On August 10, Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the headquarters of J&K unit of the Congress and address a meeting of parry workers and leaders in the union territory. (Image: PTI)

On August 10, Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the headquarters of J&K unit of the Congress and address a meeting of parry workers and leaders in the union territory. (Image: PTI)

Sources said Gandhi is likely to reach Srinagar on August 9 and may attend the wedding of the son of J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Srinagar from Monday during which he will inaugurate the party’s Jammu and Kashmir headquarters and meet Congress workers, sources said. They said Gandhi is likely to reach Srinagar on August 9 and may attend the wedding of the son of J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

On August 10, he will inaugurate the headquarters of J&K unit of the Congress and address a meeting of parry workers and leaders in the union territory.

first published:August 06, 2021, 22:53 IST