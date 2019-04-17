English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Performs 'Beli Tharpanam' for Father in Kerala
Rahul Gandhi took note of every detail told to him by the temple priests and then prayed to the deity. He along with the priests later walked some 700 metres to the spot where his father's ashes was immersed on May 30, 1991.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offering prayers at Thirunelli temple in Wayanad, Kerala. (Image: Twitter)
Thirunelli: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday performed "beli tharpanam" in memory of his father former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at a Thiruneli temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu.
Gandhi had on his previous visit to Kerala expressed wish to perform the puja and visit the temple, the Special Protection Group (SPG), however, did not allow due to security reasons, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said.
Dressed in white dhoti and wearing an angavastra, Gandhi earlier in the day walked to the temple from the Devasom Guest house.
"Today I visited the Thirunelli Temple in Wayanad, Kerala. This beautiful temple & its surroundings are an oasis of peace & serenity. Standing besides the Papanasini, where my father’s ashes were immersed in 1991, brought back fond memories of him & our time together," Gandhi tweeted.
He took note of every detail told to him by the temple priests and then prayed to the deity. He along with the priests later walked some 700 metres to the spot where his father's ashes was immersed on May 30, 1991.
The former Prime Minister was killed in a bomb blast by the Tamilian group LTTE in Sriperumbudur during late evening rally in the Tamil Nadu town.
Today I visited the Thirunelli Temple in Wayanad, Kerala.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 17, 2019
This beautiful temple & its surroundings are an oasis of peace & serenity.
Standing besides the Papanasini, where my father’s ashes were immersed in 1991, brought back fond memories of him & our time together. pic.twitter.com/91Lzn9PG4R
