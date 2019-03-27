English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Plays ‘Good Samaritan’, Drops Injured Journalist to AIIMS; Video Goes Viral
Rajendra Vyas, the owner of a Rajasthan-based daily, had met with an accident in Delhi’s Humayun Road. Gandhi, who was passing by in his car, not only stopped but also picked him up and took him to the AIIMS.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asserted that the scheme will be the final assault on poverty. (Photo: INC/Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi played the role of a ‘good samaritan’ on Wednesday when he escorted a journalist who met with an accident to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Rajendra Vyas, the owner of a Rajasthan-based daily, had met with an accident in Delhi’s Humayun Road. Gandhi, who was passing by in his car, not only stopped but also picked him up and took him to the AIIMS.
In a video shot most likely by his security personnel or staff, Gandhi is seen dabbing the journalist's bruised forehead with a handkerchief.
Floored by the gesture, Vyas is heard urging Gandhi to dab his forehead again so that he can send the footage to his TV channel.
Amused by the request, Rahul Gandhi can be seen smiling and obliging to Vyas' request and dabbing the journalist’s forehead again.
Vyas is presently being treated at the hospital.
As soon as the video got viral, many netizens showered praise and hailed Gandhi’s humanitarian act. The video was also shared by many Congress supporters who hailed Gandhi.
Former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken tweeted the video and said, “I am yet to see a person with more humane qualities than @RahulGandhi We can narrate hundreds of such instances- But the problem is, that he does not want to publicise these. This makes him perhaps more humane (sic)!”
The Congress president was on his way back from Talkatora Stadium where he had gone to a public meeting. This is not the first time that the Congress president has come to a journalist's rescue though.
Earlier in January, after landing in Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik airport, Gandhi had rushed to help a photojournalist after he fell down a series of steps and rolled over.
Rajendra Vyas, the owner of a Rajasthan-based daily, had met with an accident in Delhi’s Humayun Road. Gandhi, who was passing by in his car, not only stopped but also picked him up and took him to the AIIMS.
In a video shot most likely by his security personnel or staff, Gandhi is seen dabbing the journalist's bruised forehead with a handkerchief.
Floored by the gesture, Vyas is heard urging Gandhi to dab his forehead again so that he can send the footage to his TV channel.
Amused by the request, Rahul Gandhi can be seen smiling and obliging to Vyas' request and dabbing the journalist’s forehead again.
Vyas is presently being treated at the hospital.
As soon as the video got viral, many netizens showered praise and hailed Gandhi’s humanitarian act. The video was also shared by many Congress supporters who hailed Gandhi.
I am yet to see a person with more humane qualities than @RahulGandhi— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) March 27, 2019
We can narrate hundreds of such instances- But the problem is, that he does not want to publicise these.
This makes him perhaps more humane! https://t.co/RXrz9A34CU
Former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken tweeted the video and said, “I am yet to see a person with more humane qualities than @RahulGandhi We can narrate hundreds of such instances- But the problem is, that he does not want to publicise these. This makes him perhaps more humane (sic)!”
The Congress president was on his way back from Talkatora Stadium where he had gone to a public meeting. This is not the first time that the Congress president has come to a journalist's rescue though.
Earlier in January, after landing in Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik airport, Gandhi had rushed to help a photojournalist after he fell down a series of steps and rolled over.
#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi checks on a photographer who tripped and fell at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/EusYlzlRDn— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Excited Amitabh Bachchan Whistles, Makes Video of Daughter Shweta Bachchan as She Walks the Ramp
- BTS Dolls: Mattel's New Miniatures Based on 'Idol' Song Have Divided ARMY on Twitter
- IPL 2019 | Ashwin Within His Rights but Would Have Liked Warning First: Dravid
- Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gave the Loudest Cheer to Her Dad at Feroz Shah Kotla
- Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Compact SUV [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results