Rahul Gandhi Plays ‘Good Samaritan’, Drops Injured Journalist to AIIMS; Video Goes Viral

I am yet to see a person with more humane qualities than @RahulGandhi



We can narrate hundreds of such instances- But the problem is, that he does not want to publicise these.

This makes him perhaps more humane! https://t.co/RXrz9A34CU — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) March 27, 2019

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi checks on a photographer who tripped and fell at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/EusYlzlRDn — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi played the role of a ‘good samaritan’ on Wednesday when he escorted a journalist who met with an accident to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).Rajendra Vyas, the owner of a Rajasthan-based daily, had met with an accident in Delhi’s Humayun Road. Gandhi, who was passing by in his car, not only stopped but also picked him up and took him to the AIIMS.In a video shot most likely by his security personnel or staff, Gandhi is seen dabbing the journalist's bruised forehead with a handkerchief.Floored by the gesture, Vyas is heard urging Gandhi to dab his forehead again so that he can send the footage to his TV channel.Amused by the request, Rahul Gandhi can be seen smiling and obliging to Vyas' request and dabbing the journalist’s forehead again.Vyas is presently being treated at the hospital.As soon as the video got viral, many netizens showered praise and hailed Gandhi’s humanitarian act. The video was also shared by many Congress supporters who hailed Gandhi.Former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken tweeted the video and said, “I am yet to see a person with more humane qualities than @RahulGandhi We can narrate hundreds of such instances- But the problem is, that he does not want to publicise these. This makes him perhaps more humane (sic)!”The Congress president was on his way back from Talkatora Stadium where he had gone to a public meeting. This is not the first time that the Congress president has come to a journalist's rescue though.Earlier in January, after landing in Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik airport, Gandhi had rushed to help a photojournalist after he fell down a series of steps and rolled over.