Cong Going to Sweep Madhya Pradesh Polls, Can Guarantee This, Says RaGa; BJP Calls It 'Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday predicted that his party will sweep Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections due next year. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded to the Wayanad MP’s claim with “Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne” jibe, saying it will return to power in 2023.

Gandhi addressed a press conference at Congress headquarters today and said every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money.

“I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this to you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money. The entire state is angry (with BJP),” the former Congress chief said was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further said that it will become very difficult for BJP to win the elections if the opposition stands effectively with a vision. But the opposition has to coordinate properly and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision, he added.

BJP leader and state minister Vishvas Sarang expressed confidence that the BJP will again form majority government in Madhya Pradesh. “This is called ‘Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne’. Only God knows what Rahul Gandhi thinks and says. BJP will again form majority government in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Congress removed 15-year rule of the BJP in 2018, securing 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly and formed the government with Independent legislators. However, two years later, Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to power after 22 sitting Congress MLAs along with Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party to join the BJP.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has come up with ’Abki baar, 200 paar’ slogan for the next year’s Assembly elections, setting the ambitious target of winning more than 200 seats in the 230-member House.

”The party is setting the target of bagging 51 per cent vote share and winning more than 200 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls next year," PTI quoted state BJP chief V D Sharma as saying.

”Abki baar, 200 paar” (this elections, more than 200 seats)" , he said, adding that the party had received 53 per cent votes in Gujarat and rewritten history in that state with the landslide victory.

