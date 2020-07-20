‘Rahul Gandhi Prefers Briefings From Chinese’: BJP chief JP Nadda Says One Dynasty Trying to Destroy PM Modi

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda on Monday said that the Congress leader tries to politicise foreign policy issues by making statements that are "weak on facts" and "strong on mudslinging".

He also said that for years, one dynasty is trying to destroy the prime minister.

The BJP chief's reaction came after Gandhi, in a sharper attack on Modi, said the LAC standoff in Ladakh is not simply a border dispute but a design by China to attack his image as a "56-inch strongman".

"In recent years, be it Doklam or the present, Rahul Gandhi Ji prefers briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India's armed forces. Why does one dynasty want a weak India and a strong China? Many leaders in the Congress also disapprove of one dynasty's shenanigans!” Nadda tweeted.

Dubbing the latest video of Gandhi on the Ladakh stand-off issue as a failed attempt to relaunch himself, Nadda said as usual the Gandhi scion is "weak on facts" and "strong on mudslinging".

"Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty's desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India," he said in series of tweets.

Nadda alleged that since the 1950s, China has made "strategic investments in one dynasty that has given them rich dividends."

The BJP chief said as a result of that China captured land during the Congress-led UPA tenure.

"For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy the PM," Nadda said while hitting back at Gandhi for his criticism of Modi.

Underlining that Prime Minister Modi's connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted, Nadda said Modi lives and works for the people and "those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party".