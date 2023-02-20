Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen having a gala time as they hit the snowy slopes of Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg on a snowmobile in a video shared on Sunday.

Shared by the National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas B V, the video shows Rahul Gandhi, in ski goggles, and Priyanka Gandhi taking turns riding the snowmobile surrounded by skiers and others on snowmobiles.

Earlier on Sunday, Gandhi attended a meeting of party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in Gulmarg, where he accused the Centre of snatching the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said the anti-encroachment drive was aimed at diverting attention from “real" issues, as per news agency PTI.

The J&K governor administration has launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in the Union Territory to retrieve the state land from encroachers. Major political parties including the National Conference, the Congress and the PDP have demanded an immediate end to it.

Gandhi, who is on a private visit to Kashmir, had gone skiing at the popular tourist destination on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest Politics News here