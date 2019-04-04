Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Lend Helping Hand to Injured Journalists at Wayanad Roadshow

Wayanad: Three journalists, including ANI reporter, sustained minor injuries after a barricade in Rahul Gandhi's roadshow broke. The injured were helped to the ambulance by Rahul Gandhi. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/JviwAgWX5h — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

A group of journalists who were injured on Thursday while covering Rahul Gandhi’s election rally in Kerala’s Wayanad were given a helping hand by the Congress chief and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The journalists sustained minor injuries after a part of a media vehicle at the Gandhi roadshow broke off.Earlier, Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad with his sister for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi is contesting from the southern district in addition to his turf of Amethi.The nomination was followed by a roadshow in which a massive crowd of Congress workers and supporters carrying party flags greeted the brother-sister duo as they stood on a truck and waved at the crowd during their roadshow which marks the start of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad campaign.As the massive crowd of supporters gathered on both sides of the road, security personnel had a tough time controlling the workers to clear the way for the vehicle. As the vehicle inched forward, Gandhi was seen shaking hands with many elated supporters. People were seen clicking photos on their mobile phones and waving flags of the Congress party and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).Addressing the media, Gandhi said he had come to Kerala as he wanted to send across the message that India is one. "I felt that there is an assault by the RSS, BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I thought I should give a message that I will fight from both North and South India." The Congress chief added that the main concerns of the country were jobs and farmers. He also said he would "not say a word against CPM... I will absorb all attacks with happiness but I will not attack them".