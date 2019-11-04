Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Role Models in Pakistan, Congress Stands With 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' Says UP minister
UP Minister of State for Parliament Affairs Anand Swarup Shukla, who also holds the portfolio of rural development, said posters of former Congress president and party general secretary adorn walls of Pakistan.
UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla. (Image: Twitter/@anandswarupbjp)
Ballia: Terming Congress ideology as "divisive and pro-Pakistan", a Uttar Pradesh minister has said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are considered "role models" in Pakistan.
"The Congress is pro-Pakistan and its ideology is divisive. Rahul and Priyanka are considered role models in Pakistan. The Congress stands with 'tukde tukde' gang and protests withdrawal of Article 370," UP Minister of State for Parliament Affairs Anand Swarup Shukla told reporters here on Sunday.
Shukla, who also holds the portfolio of rural development, said posters of former Congress president and party general secretary adorn walls of that country.
Attacking Priyanka Gandhi, he alleged, "Her husband has grabbed land of the poor. She has no rights to talk on corruption. She should talk about her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, who are on bail in the National Herald case."
Commenting on SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, he claimed, "He has become irrelevant in politics and is a future Ajit Singh (RLD chief) of the state."
