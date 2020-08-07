Rahul, Priyanka Statements on Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan Reiterate Their Commitment to Secularism: Chennithala

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala Thursday said the statements of senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the Ram temple bhoomi pujan clearly "reiterate their commitment to protect secularism".

In a tweet on Wednesday when the 'bhoomi pujan' was carried out, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Maryada Purshottam Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values. He is the core of humanism embedded deep in our hearts".

While Priyanka Gandhi had on Tuesday expressed hope that the foundation stone laying ceremony for a grand Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya "becomes a celebration of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony". Chennithala, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, said Thursday the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which had expressed "displeasure" over Priyanka's statement, has "every right to express their views".

"The Muslim League as a political party has every right to express their views. What is relevant is their opinion that none should indulge in any activity that creates communal polarisation which would eventually help the BJP," Chennithala said. He said the statements of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the Ram temple construction clearly reiterate their commitment to protect secularism.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Wednesday said he was not surprised by Priyanka's statement and added that the country would not have been facing such a situation today if the Congress had a "definite stand" on secularism. He said the Congress party's stand on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue is part of history and that the grand old party had remained a "mute spectator" while the mosque was destroyed.

Chennithala on Thursday, criticising the Left party for "cherry picking" parts of statements of Rahul and Priyanka, and said their remarks need to be "read fully to understand its spirit". "All political parties in India had agreed that the Ram Temple  Babri Masjid issue should be solved either through negotiation or by the court. Even CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was opposed to building of the temple by the government (at exchequer's cost) and not by others," Chennithala said.

Priyanka had also said that Lord Ram's character has served as a source of unity for the entire Indian subcontinent for ages. The IUML had earlier passed a resolution expressing its displeasure over Priyanka's statement.