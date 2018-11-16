Rahul Gandhi Promises to Make Poll-bound MP Food Producer of Country, Flays PM Modi for Aiding Industrialists

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday announced that after coming to power, his party would ensure that states such as Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh emerge as the food producers of the country.Gandhi, who was addressing an election rally in Sagar district’s Devri, also spoke about waiving off farm loans in 10 days after coming to power. He promised to set up food processing plants in villages to make sure the farmers get reasonable returns on their crops.Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said loans of corporates had been waived off, but no relief was provided to debt-ridden farmers. He also attacked Modi over the Rafale deal and accused him of “benefitting debt-ridden industrialist Anil Ambani”.Terming the Vyapam racket the “scam of the century”, he blamed chief minister Chouhan for it, saying it destroyed lives of thousands of youths. Gandhi also recounted the Narmada scam, e-tendering scam, mid-day meal scam, and other anomalies, accusing the chief minister of facilitating corruption.While addressing the rally at tribal-dominated Barghat, Gandhi referred to “jal, jangal and zameen” as some of the ‘most crucial rights’ of the tribals and questioned the authority in the hands of the rich.Gandhi also attacked PM Modi’s pro-poor model, claiming he boasts of offering LPG connections but the LPG cylinder, which cost Rs 400 in UPA rule now costs Rs 1,000. The Centre also stopped offering kerosene and the LPG cylinders are lying empty at the homes of the poor, alleged Gandhi. He also flayed Modi government for costly petrol and diesel despite the fact that crude oil prices slipped drastically as compared to the UPA rule.The Congress chief said the Constitution, which offers protection to the poor and tribals, is under attack and warned the BJP and RSS that Congress won’t let them tamper with it.