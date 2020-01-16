Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi and Shah's Silence on J&K Officer Davinder Singh's Arrest

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was nabbed for harbouring terrorists, and asked who was providing the officer protection and why.

Gandhi sought to know Singh's role in the Pulwama attack and how many terrorists he helped, demanding that the officer be tried by a fast-track court and given the harshest punishment for treason against India.

"DySP Davindar Singh sheltered three terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi, the Congress leader tweeted. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months and if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India," Gandhi said on Twitter.

DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with 🇮🇳 blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against 🇮🇳.#TerroristDavinderCoverUp pic.twitter.com/gc2BlhBOwM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2020

His sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said Singh's arrest "raises disturbing questions critical to India's national security".

"It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances," she said in a series of tweets.

..Whose orders was he working under?A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason. 2/2#TerroristDavinderCoverUp — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 16, 2020

The Congress has already said there is a larger conspiracy behind Singh's arrest and sought to know his links with the Pulwama attack and has demanded an independent probe.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.