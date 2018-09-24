English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi’s Silence over Rafale Deal During Amethi Visit, Demands JPC Probe
Gandhi arrived in Amethi for a two-day visit, the first after his Kailash Mansarover pilgrimage, and said that the people of the country wishes to know the amount involved in the Rafale deal.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Image source: PTI)
Lucknow: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on Prime minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe, during a visit to his Parliamentary constituency Amethi.
“They only talk about the ‘truth’ every day. Set up a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) and the truth will come out. But Arun Jaitley's boss Narendra Modi can't do this much,” Gandhi said.
He further alleged that PM Modi only believes in speeches, but never utters a word on Rafale or Reliance’s Anil Ambani.
Gandhi arrived in Amethi for a two-day visit, the first after his Kailash Mansarover pilgrimage, and said that the people of the country wishes to know the amount involved in the Rafale deal.
Launching a scathing attack on Finance Minister Arun Jaitely, Gandhi said, “Jaitley talks about the truth every day. A JPC should be constituted and the entire truth will be in front of everyone.”
"The ‘chowkidar’ of the country has taken out Rs 20,000 crore from the pockets of the poor, martyrs and jawans and put it in the pockets of Ambani," Gandhi said at a meeting in his constituency.
Gandhi also said that under the BJP government, the farmers and poor were suffering. “The present government is providing all benefits to a selected five-ten people," he said, adding that people like Anil Ambani, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi are getting all benefits.
The Congress chief further claimed that the former French President Francois Hollande had called the Indian PM a ‘thief’ and Narendra Modi had to clarify on it.
“Why was the price not disclosed? How was the contract given to Ambani? Serious charges have been levelled by Hollande," Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
