1-MIN READ

RaGa Rakes Up Language Row to Attack Modi, Says Tamilians are '2nd-class' Citizens in His 'New India'

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Talking to the media, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi by accusing him of treating Tamilians as second class citizens.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again stirred up a controversy by attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged treatment of the Tamilians in his 'New India'.

Talking to the media, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi by accusing him of treating Tamilians as second class citizens.

Congress Pushes Election of New President to June After Heated Debate, Status Quo Remains Till 5 Assembly Polls

'His perception of New India is that people of Tamil Nadu should be second-class citizens in this country. There are multiple languages & cultures in this country, we feel all languages, Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, English have a state in this country' Rahul Gandhi was quoted telling the ANI.


