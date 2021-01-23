RaGa Rakes Up Language Row to Attack Modi, Says Tamilians are '2nd-class' Citizens in His 'New India'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again stirred up a controversy by attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged treatment of the Tamilians in his 'New India'.

Talking to the media, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi by accusing him of treating Tamilians as second class citizens.

'His perception of New India is that people of Tamil Nadu should be second-class citizens in this country. There are multiple languages & cultures in this country, we feel all languages, Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, English have a state in this country' Rahul Gandhi was quoted telling the ANI.