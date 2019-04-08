LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala Asked to Appear Before Gujarat Court in Defamation Case

The two complainants had moved the court last year after Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala reportedly alleged the bank was involved in scam to convert Rs 750 crore scrapped notes within five days of demonetisation in 2016.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala Asked to Appear Before Gujarat Court in Defamation Case
Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: A local court here Monday issued summons to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party's spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a criminal defamation suit filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) and its chairman.

BJP president Amit Shah is a director in the bank. The two complainants had moved the court last year after the Congress leaders reportedly alleged the bank was involved in scam to convert Rs 750 crore scrapped notes within five days of demonetisation in 2016.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S K Gadhvi issued the summons to the two leaders after finding prima facie evidence against them, and asked them to remain present in the court on May 27.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram