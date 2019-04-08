English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala Asked to Appear Before Gujarat Court in Defamation Case
The two complainants had moved the court last year after Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala reportedly alleged the bank was involved in scam to convert Rs 750 crore scrapped notes within five days of demonetisation in 2016.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: A local court here Monday issued summons to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party's spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a criminal defamation suit filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) and its chairman.
BJP president Amit Shah is a director in the bank. The two complainants had moved the court last year after the Congress leaders reportedly alleged the bank was involved in scam to convert Rs 750 crore scrapped notes within five days of demonetisation in 2016.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S K Gadhvi issued the summons to the two leaders after finding prima facie evidence against them, and asked them to remain present in the court on May 27.
