Rahul Gandhi Recommends BJP Leader's Son for Admission in KV, Congress Launches Probe

The Congress in Kerala is probing how party leader Rahul Gandhi got to recommend the name of a son of a BJP leader for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya under the MP quota, a party leader said on Monday.

Congress legislator and Wayanad DCC President IC Balakrishnan said that party workers had complained about the recommendation.

"As soon as the complaint surfaced, we decided to take appropriate action. As a first step, a probe has been initiated to find out what actually happened. Once the probe is over, we will bring this to the attention of the party leadership," said Balakrishnan.

According to KV rules, a Lok Sabha MP can recommend a fixed number of students for KV admissions every year from their respective constituencies. Rahul Gandhi represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.