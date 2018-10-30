English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Refers to Mizoram as Manipur on Twitter, BJP Gives Him 'Punishment'
Posting a screenshot of Rahul's tweet, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that such ignorance about the northeastern states is "problematic".
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The BJP took potshots at Rahul Gandhi on Monday after the Congress chief mistakenly referred to Mizoram as Manipur on Twitter.
The error took place while Rahul was sharing a story on Sainik School in Mizoram opening its doors to girls after over half a century. The only problem was, he got the state's name wrong: Manipur.
The tweet has since been deleted from his Twitter account, but that did not deter the BJP from targeting him.
Posting a screenshot of Rahul's tweet, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that such ignorance about the northeastern states is "problematic".
Reprimanding Rahul like a headmaster, Malviya, in another tweet, told Rahul to write a hundred times that Manipur and Mizoram are two different states of the North East and that he would remember the same.
In March, Rahul was targeted for admitting that he doesn't know the details of NCC training and "that type of stuff". At the time, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Gandhi’s comment is an “embarrassment for the entire political fraternity".
Last year, he posted a table detailing the rise in prices of certain commodities, including LPG, lentils, tomatoes, onions and milk, but got the numbers wrong. He later deleted the tweet and posted another with a corrected table.
Leaders from other parties too have been at the receiving end of this occasional slip-of-tongue.
During the Karnataka elections, BJP president Amit Shah in a faux pas said that the government of BS Yeddyurappa, who is the Karnataka BJP chief, was corrupt while the latter was seated right next to him. The BJP president wanted to say Siddaramiah.
In a speech in April, PM Modi referred to Mahatma Gandhi as “Mohanlal” Karamchand Gandhi.
