Rahul Gandhi Resumes Attack on Sitharaman Over Rafale Deal Secrecy



Our Defence Minister said she would, but now she won’t.



She flip flops between “it’s-not-a-secret” & “it’s-a-BIG-secret”.



The PM squirms when asked about the price of RAFALE and refuses to look me in the eye.



Sure smells like a scam. #RAFALEscam

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 22, 2018

Two days after his blistering attack on PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman over the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi is back at it on Sunday. Gandhi has again called out Sitharaman for her “confusing response” on secrecy surrounding the Rafale deal.In a tweet, Gandhi said that the minister “flip flops between ‘it’s-not-a-secret’ & ‘it’s-a-BIG-secret’ ”.On Friday, during the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha, the Congress chief said Sitharaman has “lied” about the Rafale deal and refused to disclose the price of the fighter jets, citing threat to national security.Gandhi also took shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the PM “refuses to look me in the eye” when asked about the price of the Rafale fighter jets.The Congress chief had also said that French President Emmanuel Macron told Gandhi that India had no secrecy pact with France with regards to prices of the Rafale jets. Gandhi along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had met Macron on March 11, this year.This invited a clarification from the French government who responded to Gandhi’s assertion, saying the a 2008 agreement signed by the two nations legally binds protection of classified information.PM Modi later in his address slammed Gandhi saying that his allegations were “immature” and it was “childish” to play politics over the Rafale fighter jet deal.“Your remarks have forced two governments to issue statements,” Modi said. "We must abstain from making childish statements on sensitive issues.”​