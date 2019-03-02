English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Returns Modi's Rafale Fire, Asks PM If He Has No Shame
At a rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi, the Congress president alleged that there was 'corruption' in the Rafale deal and Rs 30,000 crore had been wrongfully given to Anil Ambani.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Minutes after PM Modi targeted Congress over Rafale jets in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the prime minister if he had "no shame at all". He slammed Modi for "risking lives" of IAF pilots by letting them fly "outdated jets".
"Dear PM, Have you no shame at all? YOU stole 30,000 Cr and gave it to your friend Anil. YOU are solely responsible for the delay in the arrival of the RAFALE jets. YOU are WHY brave IAF pilots like Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, are risking their lives flying outdated jets," he tweeted after PM Modi said that the country was feeling the absence of Rafale.
Speaking at a media event on Saturday evening, the prime minister had said that results would have been different if India had Rafale fighter jets. Tearing into the Congress, Modi alleged its rule saw many defence scams. "They began with jeeps and later graduated to weapons, submarines, helicopters. The defence sector suffered in the process," he said.
Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations on Wednesday. However, the IAF thwarted their plans. IAF pilot Varthaman shot down an F-16 fighter of the Pakistan Air Force shortly before his jet was hit during the fierce dogfight.
In his tweet, Gandhi reiterated his earlier statement, which was made during a rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The Congress president alleged that there was "corruption" in the Rafale deal and Rs 30,000 crore had been wrongfully given to Anil Ambani.
"Vaayu Sena desh ki raksha karti hain aur hamare PM use chori karti hain (The IAF defends our country but the PM has snatched money from the force)," he said.
