After Bail in Defamation Case, Rahul Gandhi Savours Dosa and Coffee at Patna Restaurant

New Delhi: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on Saturday by a Patna court in a defamation case, he arrived at a local restaurant to gorge on a dosa and coffee for lunch.

The Wayanad MP reached the restaurant in Maurya Lok, situated in Basant Vihar, before leaving for the Patna airport. Surprised to see him in the hotel, diners turned the eatery into a selfie-spot. Gandhi also exchanged greetings with the people present there.

Congress spokesperson Shaktising Gohil tweeted a video clip of Gandhi, clad in a white kurta-pyjama, at a table with three others. "Rahul Gandhi had lunch at a small restaurant in Patna," said Gohil.

Gandhi appeared in the Patna Civil Court in a defamation case filed by the BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi for his remark, "Why do all thieves have the surname Modi?"

The deputy chief minister had moved the court alleging that he was personally anguished by Gandhi's remarks since he shared the same surname.

After being granted bail, Gandhi alleged that he was being targeted for raising his voice against the Narendra Modi government and the BJP-RSS combine, and vowed to continue his fight.