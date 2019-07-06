After Bail in Defamation Case, Rahul Gandhi Savours Dosa and Coffee at Patna Restaurant
Gandhi appeared in the Patna Civil Court on Saturday in a defamation case filed by BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seen having Dosa in Patna restaurant. (Screen Grab)
New Delhi: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on Saturday by a Patna court in a defamation case, he arrived at a local restaurant to gorge on a dosa and coffee for lunch.
The Wayanad MP reached the restaurant in Maurya Lok, situated in Basant Vihar, before leaving for the Patna airport. Surprised to see him in the hotel, diners turned the eatery into a selfie-spot. Gandhi also exchanged greetings with the people present there.
Congress spokesperson Shaktising Gohil tweeted a video clip of Gandhi, clad in a white kurta-pyjama, at a table with three others. "Rahul Gandhi had lunch at a small restaurant in Patna," said Gohil.
पटना में ऐक छोटे से रेस्टोरंट में राहुलजी ने खाना खाया । pic.twitter.com/XHm94gQQZt— Shaktisinh Gohil (@shaktisinhgohil) July 6, 2019
Gandhi appeared in the Patna Civil Court in a defamation case filed by the BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi for his remark, "Why do all thieves have the surname Modi?"
The deputy chief minister had moved the court alleging that he was personally anguished by Gandhi's remarks since he shared the same surname.
After being granted bail, Gandhi alleged that he was being targeted for raising his voice against the Narendra Modi government and the BJP-RSS combine, and vowed to continue his fight.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Second Fastest Indian to 100 ODI Wickets
- India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Scores Yet Another Ton, Becomes Leading Run-scorer
- Next-Gen Hyundai Creta (iX25) Spied Without Disguise Ahead of Launch
- Pakistani TV Anchor Confuses Apple Inc with Fruit, Netizens Left in Splits
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s